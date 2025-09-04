Queens gang takedown rounds up 12 alleged Floss Money Ballers members

Top New York City officials gathered Thursday to announce the takedown of 12 alleged members of the Floss Money Ballers gang.

Authorities say they are responsible for a series of shootings across Southeast Queens dating back to last September, which took place in the Springfield Gardens, Laurelton, Jamaica and Queens Village neighborhoods.

Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz gathered Thursday morning to make the announcement. They showed off a number of weapons that police seized, including some with switches that illegally turn semiautomatic pistols into rapid fire machine guns, they said.

Some of the weapons seized in the takedown of 12 members of the Floss Money Ballers gang in Southeast Queens. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office

"This isn't a group that dabbled in violence. It was both their method and their message," Tisch said.

"We're not going to allow you to take over the streets of Queens," Katz said.

"This is how we keep our city safe"

The defendants, ages 18-26, face a host of charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and more. They each face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

"This is how we keep our city safe," Adams said.

Six of the 12 suspects are "actual shooters, firing indiscriminately on the streets of Queens county, attempting to kill," Katz said.

New video from May 10 outside the Baisley Park Houses shows one of the shootings that Katz's office says the gang is responsible for. One man is seen helping his elderly grandmother out of a car and then being shot by men waiting in another vehicle. The victim survived.

Eight of the suspects were arrested last week. Katz said law enforcement activity in the area where the gang operated has been making a difference.

"It was a very quiet weekend for violence in Southeast Queens," Katz said. "These arrests made the neighborhoods in Southeast Queens much safer."

Queens Village residents who spoke with CBS News New York said they agreed with the city officials. They said they felt safer and thanked the NYPD.

"In this neighborhood here, I feel safer. It's not only every day you see the police, you see them randomly," Monica Zeigler said.

"We really need it," Eli Pierre said.