32 charged in largest Queens gang takedown ever, DA says
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced what she called the largest single gang takedown ever in the borough.
Thirty-two alleged Bad-Co Ballout gang members face a combined 97-count indictment in connection with "Operation: Shadyville," which involved fatal shootings and other crimes in Queens, prosecutors said Thursday at a news conference announcing the charges.
"The most violent gang in the borough"
Gun crimes outlined in "Operation: Shadyville" targeted rival gangs, according to Katz.
"The groups were battling for territorial dominance in southeast Queens," the DA said.
The Bad-Co Ballout gang's alleged leader, Jahvon Attapoku, aka "Shady," recruited teenagers and gave members "permission to shoot rivals," Katz said.
Nine of the 32 indicted alleged gang members are under 18 years old, and 14 are suspected shooters, according to the DA's office.
"We allege that these defendants have become the most violent gang in the borough," Katz said. "This group didn't care whether they were shooting at busy intersections, whether they were shooting by schools, playgrounds, or very near residential homes or apartment buildings."
Katz said Attapoku "stored, procured and distributed firearms" out of his home in Queens Village. Approximately 17 firearms were seized in the investigation, she said.
Officials said NYPD officers arrested 23 suspects on Wednesday, while six were already in custody. Three suspects have not yet been apprehended, the DA said.
Timeline of "Operation: Shadyville"
The Queens district attorney accused the Bad-Co Ballout gang of carrying out multiple targeted shootings from 2021-2025, occurring in Queens Village, Hollis, Jamaica, Fresh Meadows, Kew Gardens Hills, St. Albans and Cambria Heights.
- Nov. 5, 2021, Shooting -- Multiple shots fired at an individual in the vicinity of 205 St. and Linden Blvd.
- March 25, 2022, Attempted murder -- Multiple shots fired, striking a rival gang member near Benjamin Cardozo High School on 59th Ave. and Springfield Blvd.
- June 7, 2022, Attempted murder -- Multiple shots fired, including one striking an individual in a residence in the vicinity of 113 Rd.
- Nov. 10, 2022, Murder -- Multiple shots fires, striking and killing the intended target and taking the victim's firearm in the vicinity of 77-30 Main St.
- Jan. 20, 2023, Attempted murder -- Multiple shots fired at an individual near 90-05 161 St. in the vicinity of New Dawn Charter School and Early Bird II Educational Center.
- May 29, 2023, Attempted murder -- Multiple shots fired at several individuals in the vicinity of Monterey St. and Wayanda Park.
- April 29, 2024, Attempted murder -- Multiple shots fired at rival gang member inside a residence in the vicinity of 120 Ave.
- May 14, 2024, Attempted murder -- Multiple shots fired from a stolen car at an individual in the vicinity of Coombs St.
- May 20, 2024, Attempted murder -- Multiple shots fired at a rival gang member near McDonald's restaurant at 216-07 Linden Blvd.
- Sept. 16, 2024, Murder -- Shooting and killing an unintended target who drove near the scene, vehicle then struck and injured a pedestrian near Popeyes restaurant at 117-13 Farmers Blvd.
- Oct. 13, 2024, Attempted murder -- Shot fired at a rival gang member in the vicinity of Monterey St.
- Jan. 27, 2025, Murder -- Shot and killed the intended target in the vestibule at 209-30 86th Drive.
- Sept. 5, 2025, Attempted murder -- Shots fired at rival gang members at 61-34 188 St.