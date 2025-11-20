32 charged in largest Queens gang takedown ever, DA says

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced what she called the largest single gang takedown ever in the borough.

Thirty-two alleged Bad-Co Ballout gang members face a combined 97-count indictment in connection with "Operation: Shadyville," which involved fatal shootings and other crimes in Queens, prosecutors said Thursday at a news conference announcing the charges.

"The most violent gang in the borough"

Gun crimes outlined in "Operation: Shadyville" targeted rival gangs, according to Katz.

"The groups were battling for territorial dominance in southeast Queens," the DA said.

The Bad-Co Ballout gang's alleged leader, Jahvon Attapoku, aka "Shady," recruited teenagers and gave members "permission to shoot rivals," Katz said.

Nine of the 32 indicted alleged gang members are under 18 years old, and 14 are suspected shooters, according to the DA's office.

"We allege that these defendants have become the most violent gang in the borough," Katz said. "This group didn't care whether they were shooting at busy intersections, whether they were shooting by schools, playgrounds, or very near residential homes or apartment buildings."

Katz said Attapoku "stored, procured and distributed firearms" out of his home in Queens Village. Approximately 17 firearms were seized in the investigation, she said.

Officials said NYPD officers arrested 23 suspects on Wednesday, while six were already in custody. Three suspects have not yet been apprehended, the DA said.

Timeline of "Operation: Shadyville"

The Queens district attorney accused the Bad-Co Ballout gang of carrying out multiple targeted shootings from 2021-2025, occurring in Queens Village, Hollis, Jamaica, Fresh Meadows, Kew Gardens Hills, St. Albans and Cambria Heights.