North Hempstead officials want marijuana buffer zone as dispensaries open in Queens

Queens marijuana dispensaries are too close for comfort, some Nassau County officials say

Queens marijuana dispensaries are too close for comfort, some Nassau County officials say

Queens marijuana dispensaries are too close for comfort, some Nassau County officials say

Residents, merchants and lawmakers are sparring over creating a marijuana buffer zone between Queens and parts of Nassau County.

Hempstead and North Hempstead, which share a border with Queens, are among the towns that voted to opt out of allowing retail pot stores, and officials there say some new dispensaries are too close for comfort.

Lawmakers object to pot shops on Queens-Nassau County border

A group of lawmakers gathered Friday near the next cannabis dispensary slated to open, bordering the villages of New Hyde Park, Floral Park and Bellerose.

"We can't have these kind of shenanigans taking place where people are opening these shops on the borders," Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin said.

Advocates say street dealers peddling pot in Nassau County pose a danger.

"We made a choice to not participate in commercial marijuana stores on our street fronts," North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer Desena said. "So we're asking the governor, our state legislators, work together, help us find a solution."

Now, a buffer zone bill is being presented in Albany.

"It will push back the border for anyone who wants to establish a cannabis shop to at least a quarter a mile away from the border of a village, city or town that has opted out," State Sen. Jack Martins said.

GOP bill sponsors are hoping for bipartisan support.

"Nassau County is protesting, but we are not in Nassau County"

Sid Patel, manager of Green Flower Dispensary, says they were transparent about choosing their location.

"I'm just surprised why they're concerned because we are following the law," Patel said. "Nassau County is protesting, but we are not in Nassau County. We are in Queens."

In Queens, dispensaries are regulated, licensed and monitored.

"The products here are lab tested, controlled by the state from cultivation to packaging, to distribution and retail," Patel said.