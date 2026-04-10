1 killed in shooting near Queens church, suspect sought, NYPD says

A man was shot and killed Friday just steps away from a church in Queens and police are searching for the suspect, the NYPD said.

It happened on Sayres Avenue between Merrick Boulevard and 170th Street just before 2:30 p.m.

A man was shot and killed just steps away from a church in Queens on April 10, 2026. CBS News New York

According to police, a 49-year-old man was shot several times in the torso. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect, described as a male wearing a colorful jacket, fled on a Citi Bike and is not yet in custody.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting.

Police appeared to be investigating a hearse after a deadly shooting in Queens. CBS News New York

The scene of the shooting is near The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York and a local park. A hearse appeared to be part of the investigation. It is unclear if the shooting is connected to the church.

The area of Merrick Boulevard and Sayres Avenue is closed to traffic as police investigate.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.