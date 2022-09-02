Queen Latifah to host this year's 24 Hours of Peace in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's own Queen Latifah is returning home to promote non-violence.

She will be the host of this year's 24 Hours of Peace event, which runs from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The annual event calls for a "time-out" from violence and offers 24 hours of activities to promote community building and conflict resolution.

There will be plenty of fun too, including food vendors and live music.