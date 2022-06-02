New Yorkers celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

NEW YORK -- Celebrations are underway in the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70 years as monarch. Crowds gathered near Buckingham Palace for a parade and Royal Air Force flyover Thursday, which is part of four days of festivities.

As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported, some celebrations are happening in New York City, too.

The Platinum Jubilee kicked off with the ceremonial Trooping the Colour, showcasing more than 1,000 soldiers and hundreds of horses.

"I enjoy the trooping of the colors. I'm not hugely into royals, but I do like judging all the outfits," said Louise Geddes, from Essex, England.

More festivities are planned at Tea & Sympathy in the West Village.

"Have some afternoon tea because England survives on tea. It's the answer to every social situation," co-owner Sean Kavanagh-Dowsett said. "A well-know drag queen, Flotilla Debarge, we're gonna have people getting judged on queen for a day, which'll be a bit of fun. And then we have a thing for the kids where they can make sort of crowns."

"Some Morris dancers, which is very traditional, sort of country English," Kavanagh-Dowsett said. "You've got union jack crackers. Crackers are these things that we use at Christmas."

In addition to the crowns and crackers, there's also a special item on the menu: Jubilee trifle.

"It's actually the one that won the competition in England. They had a competition for the correct Jubilee dessert," Kavanagh-Dowsett said.

There are other events around the city.

"This weekend, we are partnering with the Lincoln Center. So we have a silent disco which is free and open to the public," said Emma Wade-Smith, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for North America & Consul General to New York.

Wade-Smith noted the trade relationship between the U.S. and U.K.

"We have over $1 trillion invested in each other's economies," Wade-Smith said.

Wade-Smith noted the significance of Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne.

"She's been on the throne through, I think it's 13 U.S. presidents, 12 British prime ministers. She has seen the world change exponentially," Wade-Smith said.

"With the position goes a certain responsibility, and I think she's really embodied that throughout her reign," Kavanagh-Dowsett said.

It's the longest reign yet.