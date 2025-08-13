Video allegedly shows Putnam County day care employee's disturbing treatment of 3-year-old

Putnam County family says 3-year-old was physically abused at day care

A Putnam County family wants answers and action after what they call disturbing treatment of their toddler at a day care center.

The incident, which happened in early August, was caught on surveillance video at Over the Rainbow day care in Brewster.

2 Brewster day care employees fired

The footage allegedly shows an employee grabbing 3-year-old Joziah Rosario roughly, pulling him by the arm, and putting her hand on his neck while pushing his head against a wall.

"Physically abusing my child. I see adults standing there watching," mom Denise Granados said. "That's traumatizing. And no one helped. I see my baby screaming."

Granados says Joziah came home with bruises on his arms.

She said the day care operator told her two employees were terminated.

Over the Rainbow, which opened in 2001, did not respond to CBS News New York's requests for comment.

Complaints filed with child services, county sheriff

Child care is regulated by the New York Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), which inspected Over the Rainbow in April, finding some minor violations that were quickly corrected.

In May, the Rosario family complained about the actions of a different staff member, and OCFS substantiated their complaint. Joziah remained at the day care until the incident earlier this month.

"If you sent this video to any day care, no one would agree that that's proper handlement of a child," Granados said.

The family has filed complaints with OCFS and the Putnam sheriff.