Protesters demanding gun legislation march from Hell's Kitchen to Times Square

NEW YORK -- There was a march in Manhattan on Thursday night for the children and adults murdered in Texas.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported, the protesters were calling for new gun control legislation.

Some in the crowd said they are fed up with this senseless gun violence. And even though we see this cycle of shootings again and again, many in the march told Bauman they cannot become numb to it and they cannot stop fighting for change.

Carrying photos of the angelic 10-year-old victims, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Public School 212 in Hell's Kitchen to march to Times Square.

Each person wearing white represented a victim of gun violence. They said they believe seeing that standing in front of you makes it harder to turn a blind eye.

The rally was led by the organization Gays Against Gun Violence, which formed after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida six years ago. Members march every time there is a mass shooting in the country, and their demand is stricter gun laws.

"I don't see any argument for wanting more dead people," organizer Kevin Hertzog said. "I just don't understand it. I can't imagine that something that I would think of as freedom would be more important than some 10-year-old kid in Texas."

Students and adults rallied throughout the are all day. There was a march in the afternoon in Foley Square, and the organization Students Demand Action led walkouts at high schools in Maplewood and Ridgewood, New Jersey, along with schools in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C.

A vigil is planned for Thursday night in Union Square by the city's public advocate and comptroller to mourn the victims in Texas and demand action against gun violence.