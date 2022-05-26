Watch Live: Police holding press conference amid questions over Texas school shooting response

Watch Live: Police holding press conference amid questions over Texas school shooting responseget the free app
Authorities in Texas are expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon amid mounting questions over how much time elapsed before they stormed an elementary school classroom and put a stop to this week's rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. Investigators were also unable to say with any certainty whether an armed school district security officer outside Robb Elementary in the town of Uvalde exchanged fire with the attacker when he first arrived on Tuesday.
The motive for the massacre - the nation's deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago - remained under investigation, with authorities saying 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
During the siege, which ended when a U.S. Border Patrol team burst in and shot the gunman to death, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when the gunman opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.
But a department spokesman said Thursday that authorities were still working to clarify the timeline of the attack, uncertain whether that period of 40 minutes to an hour began when the gunman reached the school, or earlier, when he shot his grandmother at home.
How to watch Texas school shooting press conference
- What: Authorities in Texas are expected to hold a press conference on the Texas school shooting.
- Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. CT
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.