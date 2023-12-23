Protesters demanding end to Israel-Hamas war march on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- People demanding an end to the Israel-Hamas war marched on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday, a busy last-minute shopping day.

It was one of several demonstrations across the country coinciding with Christmas weekend.

It also came one day after the U.N. passed a resolution to provide more aid to Gaza, but it did not call for an immediate cease-fire.

Meanwhile, Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem were canceled this year amid the war. The city in the occupied West Bank is typically full of tourists, decorations and shoppers this time of year.

A Palestinian Christian church is displaying a nativity scene with baby Jesus lying in the rubble.

"In the hometown of Christmas, this is what Christmas looks like, children being pulled from under the rubble, displaced families, destroyed homes. So we hope that the world pays attention to the plight of the Palestinians," the church's reverend said.

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health claimed more than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7.

On Saturday, we learned Israeli-American dual citizen Gadi Haggai was killed during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.