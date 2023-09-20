Watch CBS News
Project Kind opens second "Kindness Closet" location to help people experiencing homelessness

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Project Kind opens new location in Montclair
Project Kind opens new location in Montclair 00:29

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey nonprofit organization that helps people experiencing homelessness in the Tri-State Area will soon be able to help even more.

Project Kind is expanding thanks to a new community partner.

They have opened their second official Kindness Closet in Montclair, where people can pick up donated clothing and food.

The original Kindness Closet opened several years ago in Rockaway.

The new location is in the Montclair Community Church. It's open weekdays until 5 p.m.

