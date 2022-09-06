Project First Day helps kids start their new school year with much-needed supplies

Project First Day helps kids in need start off the school year

Project First Day helps kids in need start off the school year

NEW YORK - For many kids and families, back-to-school comes with a long shopping list of needs and wants, but not everyone can afford a new first day outfit, or even pay for all the required supplies.

As CBS2's Chris Wragge reports, there's an organization makes sure a child's wishes are fulfilled, marking off a great start to the school year.

A U-Haul filled with more than 250 backpacks is unloaded by a small army from SCAN-Harbor in the Bronx, an organization that provides services for at-risk youth and families. The overstuffed bags are piled alongside an equally impressive haul of school supplies.

"Oh my God, it's Christmas in August," said Donna Pearce, associate program director at SCAN-Harbor, a youth service provider in East Harlem.

Pearce says the donated bags and supplies are gamechangers.

"That's one load off that parent's back. Not able to shop for the thing that they can't afford, but somebody was able to provide it for their children," Pearce said.

The "somebodies" are sponsors, who come via Project First Day, a 16-year-old initiative that fulfills personal wish lists from kids - buying clothes, shoes, books and even backpacks that reflect their specific interests. Kids also get school supplies appropriate for their grade.

"Programs like this really make it easier for parents who are going through unfortunate financial occurrences," said Olivia Murphy.

Murphy is a single mom of three boys, and says a positive first day can set the tone for the school year.

"You just want them to know that everything is going to be OK. So programs like this kind of give that light at the end of the tunnel," Murphy said.

Project First Day works with service agencies, and sends out a fill-in-the-blank questionnaire for kids for their personal profile. These are forwarded to donors, like Jason Zubatkin, who, along with his staff, shops for the requested items.

"This letter is from a 7-year-old girl who's going into second grade," Zubatkin said. "Her favorite subject is math, and she wants to be a doctor so that she can help kids ... Her favorite thing to do is to sing and dance, and she wants to read books about music and cooking. Her favorite color happens to be purple... Those letters make them real, and it helps us hopefully help them in some small way."

Something else that sets this initiative apart: Donors tuck their own letters of support to the kids into the backpacks they fill, like one that said: "My children are grown now, but I remember how much they enjoyed sixth grade."

"It's just special to know that someone is out there cheering for them, you know? Yes, you can do it," said Larissa Albert, director of project controls.

Albert says she's spends about $100 filling bags, but adds the personal connection is even more valuable.

Back at SCAN-Harbor, Murphy reads the letter that she knows will touch her son's heart.

"I'm really appreciative Brian, whomever you are," Murphy said.

For more information on Project First Day, CLICK HERE.