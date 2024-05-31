NYC's Israel Day On Fifth Parade is this weekend. The NYPD is concerned about potential disrupters.

NYPD concerned about disrupters at Israel Day On Fifth Parade

NYPD concerned about disrupters at Israel Day On Fifth Parade

NYPD concerned about disrupters at Israel Day On Fifth Parade

NEW YORK -- New York City is preparing for the Israel Day on Fifth Parade this weekend. This year's theme is "Bring Them Home," something families of hostages are praying for.

The New York City Police Department is expecting crowds and concerned about potential disrupters.

NYPD preparing for Israel Day On Fifth Parade

Since Oct. 7, there have been hundreds of protests related to the Israel-Hamas war.

In a threat assessment obtained by CBS New York, the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau writes the parade may be an "attractive target for an act of mass violence or disruption."

"There is a lot that's happening in digital world ... We've been very clear consistently -- peaceful protest is great. Violence, disorder, disruption, not permitted," said Rebecca Weiner, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

NYPD data shows Jewish hate crimes have spiked 60% -- 154 crimes so far this year, compared to 96 crimes during the same period last year.

"This is the most important parade of my lifetime," said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, which organizes the parade.

"To someone who is afraid to come on Sunday, what is your message?" CBS New York's Mahsa Saeidi asked.

"My message is that we have the greatest police department in the world, the NYPD. The NYPD is really moving heaven and earth to make sure that this event on Sunday is as safe as humanly possible," Treyger said.

Parents of hostage hope to see support at Israel Day On Fifth Parade

Omer Neutra, of Long Island, was taken hostage by Hamas 238 days ago.

"Really, it's just been unbearable," Neutra's mother, Orna Neutra, said.

On Sunday, his mom and dad will be surrounded by thousands of supporters at the parade.

"Twelve Americans were taken hostage. Eight are still there," father Ronen Neutra said.

"I'm really hoping that on Sunday, we'll see a large turnout from other communities as well," Orna Neutra said.

Friday, President Joe Biden announced Israel has offered a new cease-fire proposal to Hamas. Omer's family says now is the time to end the war, return the hostages and end the suffering in Gaza.

Orna and Ronen Neutra say Omer was supposed to attend university, and they want him to continue his life.

Israel Day On Fifth Parade street closures

The following streets will be closed on Sunday for the Israel Day on Fifth Parade: