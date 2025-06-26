Princeton Review's ranking of "Best Value Colleges" includes 10 New York schools

There's a new Princeton Review ranking that spotlights the "Best Value Colleges" across the U.S., and several New York schools appear on the list.

The publication said it looked at academics, tuition prices, financial aid and career prospects for graduates to determine which colleges offer students the most bang for their buck.

Take a look below at the New York institutions that made the "Top 50" rankings for public and private colleges.

Best value public colleges in New York

SUNY and CUNY are both represented in the Princeton Review's ranking of the Top 50 "best value" public colleges.

SUNY Binghamton is 16th on the list. The estimated cost of attendance, including tuition and housing, is just over $30,000 a year for New York residents and almost $52,000 for out-of-state students.

"As a public institution, Binghamton provides students with a rigorous education and the ability to graduate with less debt than the national average, allowing them to more easily begin a career or attend graduate school after earning their bachelor's degrees," the school's website states.

Baruch College, which was ranked the top value of any university nationwide by The Wall Street Journal in 2023, is 19th on the list. Coming in at 26th is Stony Brook University, followed by Hunter College at No. 44.

Best value private colleges in New York

When it comes to private colleges, Columbia University is sixth on the nationwide list. The cost of tuition is high at more than $71,000 annually, and some students even held a tuition strike a few years back. However, students from families making less than $150,000 a year are eligible to get free tuition at Columbia.

Another Ivy League school in New York, Cornell University, ranks 12th among private colleges. The "sticker price" tuition there is also more than $71,000 a year, rising to nearly $93,000 annually with housing and fees included. Cornell says it will cover tuition for most families that make up to $125,000 a year, and cover all costs for families making under $75,000 annually.

The other private schools in New York appearing on the list are The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art at No. 20, Colgate University at No. 32, Union College at No. 39 and Barnard College at No. 49.