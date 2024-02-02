Watch CBS News
Tuition assistance available for some CUNY, SUNY students

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK - New York state is offering tuition assistance for SUNY and CUNY workforce development programs. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Friday. 

This builds on support offered through TAP, New York state's student financial assistance program

Starting in the spring semester, non-degree students in 283 programs across 32 SUNY campuses may be eligible for TAP for the first time. 

CUNY will also have a pilot program for five courses. 

