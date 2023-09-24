Baruch College ranked top value of any university nationwide

NEW YORK – Baruch College ranked number one on the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 survey for having the best value of any university nationwide.

"Value is the top priority... the combination of a reasonable price, high-quality education and strong student outcomes," Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Baruch College Linda Essig told the Wall Street Journal.

Student debt continues to be a nationwide challenge for many.

Baruch College had the lowest net price - including federal financial aid, campus living costs, tuition, books, school supplies and additional fees - of just an estimated $7,744 for four years. The survey found it offered a $45,078 median salary boost after 10 years post enrollment. Consequently, a Baruch education payoff time was estimated to be about two months.

"Students come to Baruch to get a good education so that they can have a great career," says Essig.

