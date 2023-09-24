Watch CBS News
Local News

Baruch College ranked top value of any university nationwide

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Jill Schlesinger on college money planning
Jill Schlesinger on college money planning 04:00

NEW YORK – Baruch College ranked number one on the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 survey for having the best value of any university nationwide.

"Value is the top priority... the combination of a reasonable price, high-quality education and strong student outcomes,"  Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Baruch College Linda Essig told the Wall Street Journal.

Student debt continues to be a nationwide challenge for many.

Baruch College had the lowest net price - including federal financial aid, campus living costs, tuition, books, school supplies and additional fees - of just an estimated $7,744 for four years. The survey found it offered a $45,078 median salary boost after 10 years post enrollment. Consequently, a Baruch education payoff time was estimated to be about two months.

"Students come to Baruch to get a good education so that they can have a great career," says Essig.

For more information, CLICK HERE  

First published on September 24, 2023 / 1:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.