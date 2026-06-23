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NYC voters head to polls for the 2026 primary election with several contested races on the ballot

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Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.
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Christina Fan,
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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New York City voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the primary election, with several competitive races on the ballot.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. across the five boroughs and will stay open until 9 p.m.

Turnout has been low so far, with only about 173,000 New Yorkers participating in early voting.   

The election could change how New York is represented in Washington, D.C. Key races include choosing the Democratic candidate for House seats up for election in November. 

Races to watch out for

Two high-profile races are in Congressional Districts 12 and 17. 

In Manhattan's 12th Congressional District, eight Democrats are running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler. Some of the notable candidates are state Assemblymen Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, attorney and Donald Trump critic George Conway, and former President John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg.

In the state's northern suburbs, five Democrats are hoping to run against Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler in the 17th Congressional District. Notable names include former cybersecurity expert and veteran Cait Conley and Rockland County Legislator Beth Davidson. 

The only statewide seat on the ballot is for state comptroller. Five-term incumbent Tom DiNapoli is facing his first-ever primary challenge after almost 20 years in office. 

Mamdani backs a number of candidates

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is also trying to reshape the city's congressional delegation by backing a slate of left-wing challengers. All 63 state Senate and 150 state Assembly seats are up for election.  

In the 7th Congressional District, Mamdani is backing Assemblywoman Claire Valdez, who is vying to take over retiring Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez's seat. Velazquez, however, has endorsed Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.  

In the 10th Congressional District, he endorsed former city comptroller Brad Lander over incumbent Dan Goldman

In NY-13, Mamdani has thrown his support behind political organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is aiming to unseat five-term Representative Adrian Espaillat.

Click here to find your poll site and view a sample ballot for your district.

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