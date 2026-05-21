Trump's visit to Rockland County, N.Y. will be 1st by sitting president since Ford

President Trump is heading to Rockland County, New York, in what will be the first trip to the area by a sitting president since 1976.

Mr. Trump, the first president since Gerald Ford to visit these northern New York City suburbs, is scheduled to give a speech on the economy at Rockland Community College at 3 p.m. Friday.

Heavy trucks have already been lined up as part of the security arrangements for the event at the college in Suffern.

Rockland's eight public school districts will have early dismissal Friday due to expected road closures related to the president's security and Memorial Day weekend traffic.

Republican Congressman Mike Lawler said, despite challenges such as gas prices, Mr. Trump has a lot to be proud of.

"Number one, the stock market continues to reach record highs, which impacts people's 401(k)s and retirement accounts. Two, from a housing standpoint, we've been able to bring down interest rates on mortgages," said Lawler, who represents the entire county, as well as Putnam and portions of Westchester and Dutchess.

Lawler's district is viewed as having one of the most competitive House races in the country this year.

Protesters planning a rally outside the president's event argued most residents are not benefiting from the Trump economy.

"Working families are thinking about it, our seniors are thinking about it, and young adults who can't find affordable housing to live here are certainly thinking about our economic picture," said Democratic county legislator Dana Stilley.

The president was also in New London, Connecticut, this week to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's 2026 graduation.