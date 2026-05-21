New Yorkers feel "gas rage" as prices keep climbing before Memorial Day weekend

Drivers say high gas prices are causing more than just pain at the pump as the busy summer travel season begins Memorial Day weekend.

On New York's Long Island, people say they're noticing cases of "gas rage" as the cost to fill up becomes a significant source of stress that's taking a toll on drivers' moods.

"I haven't fully filled up my tank in maybe a month ... It's just too much money, it's ridiculous," said Lissie Skrenta.

Amid the growing frustration, drivers say there's tension at gas stations across Nassau and Suffolk counties, leaving people feeling angry, anxious and helpless.

"I know it's going to be soul-crushing," said Joyce Flint, of Bayshore.

"Your pockets are going to the gallows and getting executed," said Melissa Kessler, of Brentwood.

"Feel like I'm being ripped off," Margot Vaughan said.

Inflated gas prices feel different, psychiatrist says

Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Gadh says gas prices hit people differently than other forms of inflation because people notice it immediately.

"People have the right to be angry," Gadh said. "The price at the pump, is pragmatic. It's right in front of you. It's real. It's not abstract. You can touch it, and it hurts you."

A recent CBS News poll found 77% of Americans say their income is not keeping up with inflation. Another survey showed 8 in 10 said gas prices are straining their household budgets.

Colleen Parnell, of Dix Hills, said she's spending an extra $20 at the pump every time she fills up her Chevrolet Suburban.

"We have four kids, so [having that] $20 is always helpful," Parnell said.

Average gas price forecast to reach $4.80

As more Americans hit the road this summer, experts warn gas prices could keep rising anywhere from 5 to 15 cents per gallon due to demand.

A new forecast from the tracking service GasBuddy predicts the nationwide average will reach $4.80 a gallon between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

"I wouldn't be surprised if people still prioritized travel, but had more conflicting feelings about the impact of it," said Stacey Finkelstein, a consumer behavior expert and marketing professor at Stony Brook University.

Janet O'Connell, of Larchmont, said that's how she feels about her trip to the East End for Memorial Day weekend.

"I was irritated, but we wanted to get out to Long Island for the weekend. So we had to pay," O'Connell said.

With summer travel demand heating up, many drivers say it's only adding fuel to the fire.