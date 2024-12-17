Juuse Saros makes 25 saves to lead Predators over sliding Rangers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jonathan Marchessault and Adam Wilsby scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Predators have won two of three following a franchise record-tying eight-game losing streak.

Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the struggling Rangers, losers of three straight.

The shutout was the third of the season and 26th of Saros' career. Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg each had two assists.

Driving down the center of the ice, Stamkos took a pass from Forsberg on the left side and quickly slipped a backhand pass to Marchessault on the right for a tap-in past Shesterkin.

Marchessault has three goals and three assists in his last four games.

Wilsby added an insurance goal in the third period, his first NHL goal.

Takeaways

Rangers: Nothing seems to be going right for the defending Presidents' Trophy-winning Rangers, and losing to the team with the fewest standings points entering Tuesday is just another hit to a team that is struggling to have anything go right for over the last month.

Predators: After struggling to put consistent line combinations together all season, Stamkos has been centering Forsberg and Marchessault on Nashville's top line for the last four games and the trio have displayed chemistry playing together.

Key moment

With 1:35 remaining in the second period, Saros stopped Vincent Trocheck on a shorthanded breakaway to preserve Nashville's 1-0 lead. Saros gloved down Trocheck's wrist shot from the low slot.

Key stat

Nashville defenseman Luke Schenn recorded a career-high seven shots on goal. Six of those shots came in the span of three seconds midway through the second period, all on backhand shots from within 10 feet of the goal.

Up next

The Rangers complete their three-game road trip Friday in Dallas, while the Predators host the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday.