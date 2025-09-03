Powerball dreamers flock to Newburgh, N.Y. lottery retailer ahead of $1.4 billion jackpot drawing. Here's why.

As $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot drawing looms, some flock to lucky Orange County store

The estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Wednesday night.

It made for a busy day at a lottery retailer in a nondescript strip mall in Orange County, a place where "Lady Luck" has been a frequent visitor.



Dreamers zero in on Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh

Wednesday's drawing is the fifth-largest in Powerball history. No one has claimed the big prize since May 31.

Tickets in hand, many spent their dollars at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, which sold 4,000 tickets last year that each won at least $600. It also sold a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket on Saturday. The sales team has barely had time to catch its breath.

"Busy! Consistently moving. Nobody gets to use the bathroom, eat, talk, do anything. Gotta keep everybody moving in and out the door," Smokes 4 Less employee Steven Rodriguez said.

Many of the store's winners were purchased through the Jackpocket app, which has an office neighboring Smokes 4 Less and uses their store to print tickets bought online. Still, players think buying at the store gives them an edge.

"Why not? I was passing by and so here I am," Donna Garrison said.

"Hopefully, today is the day!" Jeffrey Dunham said.

"It's like the hotspot"

About 75% of players use the "quick pick" option, letting the machine choose their numbers. Robin Pelt picked her own, although she admitted, "No strategy. If there was, I'd be a billionaire by now."

Peggy Lare was realistic about her chances.

"About zero," she said, but added she keeps playing because, "Yes, as I said, a dollar and a dream."

"I live about 30 minutes from here and I make the trip over because it's like the hotspot. That's what we call it up here, the hotspot!" Sidney Wilson said.

That billion-dollar dream continues to fuel one wild frenzy for tickets.