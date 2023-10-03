Powerball hopefuls from all over flock to lucky Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, N.Y.

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The winning streak continues at one lucky lottery store upstate.

On Tuesday, CBS New York went to the Newburgh store, which can boast it has sold several winning tickets worth $1 million or more in about a year.

The line of possible Powerball jackpot winners reached the door and then some at Smokes 4 Less. The grand prize is an eye-popping $1.2 billion.

"I'd do a lot of nice things with that money," said resident Whitney White, who was buying for her mother and had no plans to buy for herself. "Two dollars and a dream."

Folks rolled up Tuesday to buy a ticket, mostly because Smokes 4 Less has a reputation.

"It's a lucky spot. Everyone I know says they win with a Pick 3, Pick 4, just lucky," resident Cheryl Jones said.

Jones said she has won, "not a lot, but enough to keep me in the game."

"My friend recommended it because it's a big winner all the time," added Gregory Lobdell of Milton.

"It's very lucky," a Smokes 4 Less clerk named Shawna said.

Shawna said people from all over were coming to cash in on the store's good luck.

"Brooklyn, Westchester County. I've had a customer come from Buffalo. Yes, all over," Shawna said.

Just Monday night, a Powerball ticket sold at the store made someone $2 million richer. The news means new customers.

"Someone won, Newburgh, $2 million, I'm like, 'Oop, we gotta go," a Newburgh resident named Annie said.

That $2 million ticket was not the first big winner sold at Smokes 4 Less. Since September of 2022, it has sold a total of six winning Mega Millions and Powerball tickets, each worth $1 million and more. But, there has not been a kackpot winner, yet.

Perhaps Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing will change that.

A New York Lottery Spokesperson shared that Smokes 4 Less is the designated retailer for the Jackpocket lottery App, adding, "The volume of winners at this location indicates that the app has a large number of users."

Friendly reminder, the $1.2 billion jackpot drawing is on Wednesday night and the odds of winning are still 1 in roughly 292 million, according to the Powerball site.