Powerball hopefuls from all over flock to lucky Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, N.Y.
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The winning streak continues at one lucky lottery store upstate.
On Tuesday, CBS New York went to the Newburgh store, which can boast it has sold several winning tickets worth $1 million or more in about a year.
The line of possible Powerball jackpot winners reached the door and then some at Smokes 4 Less. The grand prize is an eye-popping $1.2 billion.
"I'd do a lot of nice things with that money," said resident Whitney White, who was buying for her mother and had no plans to buy for herself. "Two dollars and a dream."
READ MORE: Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion after no winners Monday
Folks rolled up Tuesday to buy a ticket, mostly because Smokes 4 Less has a reputation.
"It's a lucky spot. Everyone I know says they win with a Pick 3, Pick 4, just lucky," resident Cheryl Jones said.
Jones said she has won, "not a lot, but enough to keep me in the game."
"My friend recommended it because it's a big winner all the time," added Gregory Lobdell of Milton.
"It's very lucky," a Smokes 4 Less clerk named Shawna said.
Shawna said people from all over were coming to cash in on the store's good luck.
"Brooklyn, Westchester County. I've had a customer come from Buffalo. Yes, all over," Shawna said.
Just Monday night, a Powerball ticket sold at the store made someone $2 million richer. The news means new customers.
"Someone won, Newburgh, $2 million, I'm like, 'Oop, we gotta go," a Newburgh resident named Annie said.
That $2 million ticket was not the first big winner sold at Smokes 4 Less. Since September of 2022, it has sold a total of six winning Mega Millions and Powerball tickets, each worth $1 million and more. But, there has not been a kackpot winner, yet.
Perhaps Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing will change that.
A New York Lottery Spokesperson shared that Smokes 4 Less is the designated retailer for the Jackpocket lottery App, adding, "The volume of winners at this location indicates that the app has a large number of users."
Friendly reminder, the $1.2 billion jackpot drawing is on Wednesday night and the odds of winning are still 1 in roughly 292 million, according to the Powerball site.
