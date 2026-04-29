MTA, unions working to avoid possible LIRR strike in mid May. Here's what each side wants.

Rumblings of a possible Long Island Rail Road strike are putting commuters on edge. The MTA says it's preparing for a potential walkout, while union leaders say they're fighting for a fair deal.

If an agreement isn't reached by May 16 and there is a strike, it would be the LIRR's first since June of 1994, a two-day walkout that disrupted commutes across the region.

What the sides are fighting over

The MTA and five LIRR unions are still negotiating a new contract. They've already agreed on pay raises for the last three years, but the biggest dispute is over a hike this year.

The MTA is offering a 3% raise, but the unions want 5%. Transit officials say that two-point gap could have consequences far beyond the railroad.

"We could increase fares on Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North, subways, and buses, and instead of the regularly scheduled 4% fare increase, we could have an 8% fare increase in 2027," MTA Chief Financial Officer Jai Patel said.

State and city leaders could also face pressure to raise taxes or find new revenue.

Union leaders, meanwhile, say they're focused on securing a fair contract for the workers.

"It's going to be an absolute disaster, and we wanted to negotiate over the last 40 days since PEB 254 had come out so that we wouldn't be facing this," Gilman Lang, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, said, referring to a recent report put in place to resolve labor disputes. "Unfortunately, we have not had a willing partner. Today, we set a meeting for next week with all parties involved and hopefully we can get to the table."

MTA contingency plans in the event of a strike

The last LIRR strike happened 32 years ago, and though it was short, its impact still paralyzed the region.

This time, the MTA's contingency plan includes rolling out a limited shuttle bus plan.

Buses would run from Hempstead Lake State Park, Hicksville and Mineola to Howard Beach-JFK Airport on the A line, while Ronkonkoma and Huntington shuttles would drop passengers off at 179th Street in Jamaica on the F line.

The MTA said even with subway and bus connections, there's really no true way of replacing LIRR service, so if this strike happens in the coming weeks, the transit agency says hundreds of thousands of riders will have to find another way into the city.

For now, trains are still running and talks are expected to continue.

Read more: LIRR still delayed after train gets stuck in tunnel during morning commute

Riders are fearing the worst

Several riders told CBS News New York a work stoppage would cause personal and professional hardship.

"I'm a business owner, so I have to commute into the city to conduct business. So just like today with the cancellations, I had to move an appointment," rider Candyce Quintuine said.

"It's definitely frustrating because we all have schedules and commitments," Daniel Kashani added.

"I would have to rearrange and probably get in the car and be an awful driver in the city, but it's OK," Lauren Russell said.