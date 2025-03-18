Possible Medicaid cuts would impact programs for people with special needs, New Jersey provider says

Possible Medicaid cuts would impact special needs programs, N.J. provider says

Possible Medicaid cuts would impact special needs programs, N.J. provider says

Possible Medicaid cuts would impact special needs programs, N.J. provider says

A New Jersey family says they would be heavily impacted by any proposed cuts to Medicaid.

The Senate passed a GOP bill that doesn't specifically call for cuts to Medicaid, but according to Democratic lawmakers, it could severely slash the federal program that provides health care to low-income families.

"It's really hard to always fight for someone who doesn't have a voice"

Amelia Hannon, 24, has been living with a rare genetic disorder since she was a child.

"Amelia was diagnosed with ring chromosome 22 at the age of 2, and then she has a syndrome called Phelan-McDermid syndrome," mother Kristin Hannon said. "She needs help and caregiving 24/7."

Her mother says getting her proper care has been challenging throughout the years.

"It's really hard to always fight for someone who doesn't have a voice," Kristin Hannon said.

Now, though, Amelia Hannon lives in a group home at Universal Institute (UIRehab) in Livingston, New Jersey, where she also receives treatment, participates in daily programs and has access to sensory rooms.

"I know she's happy. I know that she is fulfilled. I know she's active. I know that she's supported," Kristin Hannon said. "She's with her peers. She's with her friends. She's with roommates. I love the day program because there's somewhere for her to go every single day."

But Kristin Hannon says that may all change if there are cuts to Medicaid.

"We're dealing with human lives here"

Programs that provide services and a community for individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities would be at risk, says Adam Steinberg, president and CEO of UIRehab.

"We would need to limit the amount of individuals that we provide services to," he said.

That means people like Amelia Hannon could end up in a developmental center or nursing home with limited access to resources they're currently receiving.

Kristin Hannon says rather than cuts, Medicaid could use more funding if possible.

"Look at our faces. Just, please, you know? Think and try to help," she said.

"I think the most important takeaway is that we're dealing with human beings, we're dealing with human lives here. And without providers like us in the community, these individuals would not be able to access and have full lives in the community," Steinberg said.