Cardinal Dolan reflects on Pope Francis' majestic funeral in Rome

Thousands of people visited the tomb of Pope Francis at Saint Mary Major Basilica in Rome on Sunday, one day after his majestic funeral service.

The tomb simply reads "Franciscus" in Latin, reflecting the pope's life of simplicity.

Among those paying their respects was New York Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan, who spoke about the experience.

"It was very moving"

Saint Mary Major is one of four papal basilicas in Rome. It was a favorite of the pope and now is his eternal resting place. Dolan, who led of group of pilgrims there on Sunday, knelt in prayer and gazed at the cross depicting Christ as the good shepherd that was displayed above Francis' simple grave marker.

"Your eminence, you were one of the concelebrants yesterday. What was it like to be on the piazza there, all those world leaders, that simple humble coffin?" CBS News New York's Tony Aiello asked.

"It was very moving. I've been to many masses at St. Peter's Square. This one, as you can imagine, was particularly inspirational, and to see the huge crowds, and afterwards as they wound through the city with his casket to Saint Mary Major, that was very moving, the tribute of so many people to this beloved, simple man," Dolan said.

Worshippers of all faiths attended a Mass at New York City's Saint Patrick's Cathedral to honor the late pontiff on the day of his funeral.

Rome engulfed in sadness

Some of the pilgrims in the cardinal's group are frequent travelers to Rome, and said the city feels different.

"You notice the difference in this city when there's no pope, when the chair is empty, and there's that sadness still that the pope is gone," said Lino Rulli, a host on SiriusXm's The Catholic Channel.

Because of the demand from people wanting to visit the tomb of Pope Francis, the basilica of Saint Mary Major extended its hours in Rome on Sunday night.

Cardinal Dolan said he was gratified to learn Francis' funeral gave President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a moment to connect in person.

"If we're gonna have peace and reconciliation, where better to have it than the Vatican, St. Peter's Basilica," Dolan said.