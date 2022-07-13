Police: Suspect wanted in East Village attempted rape

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman Sunday in the East Village.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. near 11th Street and Third Avenue.

Police said the suspect pushed the 23-year-old woman into her apartment and stole her wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.