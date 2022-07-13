Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Suspect wanted in East Village attempted rape

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect wanted in East Village attempted rape
Suspect wanted in East Village attempted rape 00:14

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman Sunday in the East Village

It happened around 11:40 p.m. near 11th Street and Third Avenue. 

Police said the suspect pushed the 23-year-old woman into her apartment and stole her wallet. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 7:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.