Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Skateboarder shot after argument with 2 men in Sunnyside, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Skateboarder shot after argument in Queens
Skateboarder shot after argument in Queens 00:21

NEW YORK - A skateboarder was shot after an argument late Tuesday night in Queens. 

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on 47th Avenue near 39th Place in Sunnyside. 

Police said the 25-year-old victim may have bumped into a car, prompting the argument with two men. The argument escalated, and he was shot once in the leg. 

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.