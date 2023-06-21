Police: Skateboarder shot after argument with 2 men in Sunnyside, Queens

NEW YORK - A skateboarder was shot after an argument late Tuesday night in Queens.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on 47th Avenue near 39th Place in Sunnyside.

Police said the 25-year-old victim may have bumped into a car, prompting the argument with two men. The argument escalated, and he was shot once in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.