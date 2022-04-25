Police release new video of deadly shooting outside Bronx deli

Deadly shooting caught on video in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police released new video of a weekend shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded in the Bronx.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday outside a deli on the corner of Clay Avenue and 176th Street in Concourse.

Police said 27-year-old Joshua Garcia died after being shot in the chest. Two other men, ages 39 and 34, were hospitalized in stable condition with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Witnesses described it as a drive-by shooting.

"Seven shots. It was bam, bam, and then five more straight," Edwin Canaan told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

"I heard someone saying something in front of my building, and then they started shooting, like firing a gun off, and I got scared. And we saw the guy running," another witness said.

Police are still looking for the car and the people inside.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.