Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Bronx shooting

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers are searching for the gunman who they say shot three men in the Bronx on Saturday, killing one of them.

Edwin Canaan, a professional driver, was home enjoying a spring evening on his front porch when he heard gunshots.

"Seven shots. It was bam, bam, and then five more straight," he told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

The dinner with his family canceled.

"Everybody's carrying a gun already. They need more police officers on the streets and more patrol," Canaan said.

It happened outside a deli grocery at the corner of Clay Avenue and East 174th Street in the Concourse section just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two victims, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, were both shot in their legs. They are expected to survive.

"I heard someone saying something in front of my building, and then they started shooting, like firing a gun off, and I got scared. And we saw the guy running," one witness said.

Witnesses described it as a drive-by shooting.

"I used to live here, I don't live no more, and I'm also, like, glad I moved out because a lot of things has been going on here, and it's just crazy how, like, I feel like there should be more justice," one witness said.

Residents say they're proud of their neighborhood and deserve to feel safe.

Police say the suspected gunman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

