Police arrest man accused of shoving victim off L train platform, onto tracks

NEW YORK -- Police said Monday they arrested the subway pusher in last week's vicious attack that was caught on camera.

The arrest comes as more officers converge at nearly two dozen subway stations as crime in the transit system is on the rise. It's part of a larger plan announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams over the weekend.

Monday, CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with the families of two recent subway crime victims, after around a dozen violent incidents in the system last week.

Police said they arrested Lamale McRae, the man behind the infamous subway push on the L train platform at Wyckoff and Myrtle Avenues on Friday. McRae, 41, has more than two dozen prior arrests and served time in prison for attempted murder.

Zack Martin told CBS2 the victim, his brother, fell several feet onto the tracks, face first. His brother is in pain and will be out of work for at least a month, he said.

Martin told us his brother is upset, but not suicidal, as one outlet reported.

"We've lived in New York City our whole lives, and now we're afraid to leave the house to do something so simple as go to work. It's scary," said Martin.

Sunday night, police said a 62-year-old man was punched and fell onto the tracks at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station. Good Samaritans helped him to safety and he suffered some bruises. A 21-year-old was arrested in the unprovoked attack.

The victim's wife told us, "This fool last night, he has no business on the subway. He has no business doing what he intended to do. The cops are doing their part. It's just you ride the train from 219th Street, number 2 train ... It's bad. You see homeless. It's the mentally ill."

At an MTA committee meeting Monday, NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said overall arrests are up 65 percent from last year, gun arrests in the system are up 28 percent, and there's a 241 percent increase in arrests for carrying weapons.

"Thousands of additional officer tours weekly, up to 300 stations will be manned at peak hours and additional train runs will be made," said Wilcox.

Over the weekend, the city and state announced a plan called "Cops, Cameras, Care," with funding for 1,200 overtime hour shifts a day for officers, cameras on individual train cars and addressing people with mental illness.

"We're gonna open a new psychiatric facility. A brand new psychiatric facility for the severe mental illness cases," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

Lieber said making the subway safer may soon mean involuntarily removing people with serious mental illness.