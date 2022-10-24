Police: Subway rider punched in random "knockout" attack falls onto tracks

NEW YORK - Police are investigating another subway attack, just as city leaders announce new plans to address transit crimes.

The latest incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the southbound 4 train platform at East 149th and Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, the Bronx.

Police said a 62-year-old man was randomly punched in what appears to be part of the "knockout game" and fell onto the tracks.

Officers managed to help the victim to safety and arrest his attacker.

As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, there were nearly a dozen violent incidents in the subway system last week alone.

Among the victims, David Martin was pushed onto the tracks at Wyckoff and Myrtle avenues in Brooklyn.

"My collarbone is broken and everything around it is sprained, so I can barely move my left side," Martin told CBS2.

Year-to-date, NYPD stats show overall citywide crime is up more than 30% compared to last year.

Over the weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a joint city/state initiative called "Cops, Cameras, Care." It includes ramping up officer presence on platforms and trains, adding 1,200 daily overtime shifts.

"This will dramatically increase police presence on our trains, deter crime and disorder," Adams said. "That uniform means a lot."

The police commissioner said announcements will be made by subway conductors to notify commuters when officers are present.

"The announcements are so riders are aware that our police are there and they can offer assistance," said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The plan also includes adding cameras on individual train cars. The third component, "Care," involves adding dedicated units at psychiatric centers for those with serious mental health illness to get the help they need.

First responders will also get special training for engaging with those experiencing homelessness.

"I won't rest, and the governor won't rest, and our team won't rest until the system is a safe place for all who utilize the system," Adams added.

The mayor also held a weekend summit on public safety, with more than 40 people from all sides of the criminal justice system, to brainstorm other solutions.

Following the summit, the stakeholders are splitting into subcommittees to submit more detailed plans to the mayor by the end of the year.