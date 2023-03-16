Watch CBS News
Police: 5 lives saved by CPR and Narcan following overdose at Hackensack mall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

5 women revived at N.J. mall from apparent fentanyl overdose
5 women revived at N.J. mall from apparent fentanyl overdose 00:22

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Five lives were saved at a New Jersey mall following an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Earlier Wednesday, police say they responded to a call at The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack. First responders gave CPR and Narcan to the five women found unresponsive.

READ MORENew York City public schools aren't stocked with Narcan, officials say, despite spike in youth opioid overdoses

All of them were revived, but four were taken to the hospital.

Police say early indications point to the five mall employees ingesting fentanyl. They're still investigating. 

March 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

