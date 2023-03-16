Police: 5 lives saved by CPR and Narcan following overdose at Hackensack mall

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Five lives were saved at a New Jersey mall following an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Earlier Wednesday, police say they responded to a call at The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack. First responders gave CPR and Narcan to the five women found unresponsive.

READ MORE: New York City public schools aren't stocked with Narcan, officials say, despite spike in youth opioid overdoses

All of them were revived, but four were taken to the hospital.

Police say early indications point to the five mall employees ingesting fentanyl. They're still investigating.