Police: 2 women attacked by 3 teens on Citi Bikes in Central Park

NEW YORK - The NYPD says two women were assaulted by three teens riding Citi Bikes in separate incidents in Central Park Wednesday.

The first attack happened at 8:50 a.m. along the East Drive. Police say a woman, 32, was jogging when one of the teens pushed her down. She suffered cuts and bruises to her arms, hands and knees. The suspects rode away.

Just a few minutes later, at 9 a.m., the group allegedly attacked another woman, 47, while she was walking along the drive. Police say they pushed her head from behind.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.