Crime

Police: 18-year-old stabbed in the back at Cascades High School on Lower East Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed an 18-year-old at a school on the Lower East Side. 

It happened at Cascades High School on Forsyth Street just before 3:45 p.m. 

Police say the suspect stabbed the victim in the back just before taking off. 

The victim is expected to survive. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on January 20, 2023 / 5:43 PM

