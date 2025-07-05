Cleanup continues in Plainfield, N.J., as crews work to restore power

Fourth of July celebrations canceled in Plainfield, N.J., after deadly storms

Fourth of July celebrations canceled in Plainfield, N.J., after deadly storms

The cleanup is continuing in Plainfield, New Jersey, after severe thunderstorms killed three people and knocked out power to thousands Thursday night.

PSE&G said Saturday afternoon that thousands of customers remained without power, though full restoration was expected by 11 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms swept through New Jersey on Thursday night, and Gov. Phil Murphy says multiple people were killed. CBS News New York

That includes 113 customers in South Plainfield borough, 452 in North Plainfield borough, and 2,008 in Plainfield city.

Two people were killed in Plainfield during the storm when a tree fell onto their vehicle. A woman from Middlesex was also killed when another tree fell in the borough of North Plainfield.

The storms left damage in their wake, including downed trees and power lines across several towns, and prompted the cancellation of all Fourth of July festivities.