Cleanup continues in Plainfield, N.J., as crews work to restore power
The cleanup is continuing in Plainfield, New Jersey, after severe thunderstorms killed three people and knocked out power to thousands Thursday night.
PSE&G said Saturday afternoon that thousands of customers remained without power, though full restoration was expected by 11 p.m.
That includes 113 customers in South Plainfield borough, 452 in North Plainfield borough, and 2,008 in Plainfield city.
Two people were killed in Plainfield during the storm when a tree fell onto their vehicle. A woman from Middlesex was also killed when another tree fell in the borough of North Plainfield.
The storms left damage in their wake, including downed trees and power lines across several towns, and prompted the cancellation of all Fourth of July festivities.