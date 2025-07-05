Watch CBS News
Local News

Cleanup continues in Plainfield, N.J., as crews work to restore power

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Fourth of July celebrations canceled in Plainfield, N.J., after deadly storms
Fourth of July celebrations canceled in Plainfield, N.J., after deadly storms 02:04

The cleanup is continuing in Plainfield, New Jersey, after severe thunderstorms killed three people and knocked out power to thousands Thursday night. 

PSE&G said Saturday afternoon that thousands of customers remained without power, though full restoration was expected by 11 p.m. 

westbrook-830a-look-liv-wcbsedf2-hi-res-still.jpg
Severe thunderstorms swept through New Jersey on Thursday night, and Gov. Phil Murphy says multiple people were killed.  CBS News New York

That includes 113 customers in South Plainfield borough, 452 in North Plainfield borough, and 2,008 in Plainfield city. 

Two people were killed in Plainfield during the storm when a tree fell onto their vehicle. A woman from Middlesex was also killed when another tree fell in the borough of North Plainfield. 

chopper-am-set-up-vo-wcbsedh4-hi-res-still.jpg
Severe thunderstorms swept through New Jersey on Thursday night, and Gov. Phil Murphy says multiple people were killed.  CBS News New York

The storms left damage in their wake, including downed trees and power lines across several towns, and prompted the cancellation of all Fourth of July festivities. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.