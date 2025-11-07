Cunningham, Duren lead Pistons past Nets in NBA Cup group opener

Cade Cunningham had 34 points and 10 assists, Jalen Duren added 30 points and 11 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-107 on Friday night in an NBA Cup group opener.

Cunningham was 13 for 18 from the field and made all six of his free throws to help lead Detroit to its fifth straight victory and a 7-2 record. The All-Star point guard has averaged 29.8 points and 11.2 assists while shooting 54% from the field during the streak.

Ausar Thompson had 14 points, and Caris Levert added 10 for the Pistons. They have won their last four meetings against Brooklyn.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points for Brooklyn, and Noah Clowney added 19 as the Nets fell to 1-8. They were without Cam Thomas because of a strained left hamstring. He will be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

Detroit fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter and led by five at halftime before Cunningham took over in the third with 14 points as Pistons had a 34-19 edge in the period.

Cunningham led a 7-0 run with five points to extend the lead to 72-57 with 9:05 left in the period as the Nets called a timeout. He then ignited another 7-0 run with a basket and a free throw before Duren's dunk capped the spurt to make it 82-65 with 4:04 remaining in the quarter.

Up next

Pistons: At Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Nets: At New York on Sunday night.