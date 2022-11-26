World Cup excitement on display at Queens watch party

U.S., England fans gather at NYC-area World Cup viewing parties

U.S., England fans gather at NYC-area World Cup viewing parties

U.S., England fans gather at NYC-area World Cup viewing parties

NEW YORK -- World Cup fever is alive and well in Queens.

Fans attended a watch party Saturday at Pig Beach BBQ Queens in Astoria as Argentina and Mexico squared off.

In addition to a 28-foot jumbotron screen outside, there were 55 TVs around the grounds.

FIFA fans are expected to show up and cheer on their teams throughout the tournament.

The United States' next game is Tuesday against Iran.