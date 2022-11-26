Watch CBS News
Local News

World Cup excitement on display at Queens watch party

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

U.S., England fans gather at NYC-area World Cup viewing parties
U.S., England fans gather at NYC-area World Cup viewing parties 01:50

NEW YORK -- World Cup fever is alive and well in Queens.

Fans attended a watch party Saturday at Pig Beach BBQ Queens in Astoria as Argentina and Mexico squared off.

In addition to a 28-foot jumbotron screen outside, there were 55 TVs around the grounds.

FIFA fans are expected to show up and cheer on their teams throughout the tournament.

The United States' next game is Tuesday against Iran.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 6:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.