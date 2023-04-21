Pierre Vancol, employee who survived parking garage collapse, says he spotted structural issues beforehand

NEW YORK - An employee working a the Ann Street garage when it collapsed is speaking out Friday.

Pierre Vancol said he and other employees noticed structural issues beforehand.

"When I heard that first bang, and I just thought 'wow, and the only thing I can say, 'Jesus.' Only thing I can say - 'Jesus,'" he said.

Vancol was working at Ann Street garage when it collapsed into rubble - rubble that his friend and colleague Willis Moore never emerged from.

"I'm still hurt. I'm still hurt," Vancol said.

Vancol was on the main floor when the building collapsed, and was able to escape with minor injuries. He says he and the staff feared something like this could happen.

"There was cracks all over," he said. "The way the park the big cars on the roof. And I say, wow, it's not safe. It's not really safe."

Vancol said that a few weeks ago the owners were in the garage taking pictures of cracks in the building, and the morning of the collapse, Vancol said Moore told him something was wrong.

"The boss, Mr. Willis, told the boss you know something is wrong on that side. And they're supposed to fix it," Vancol said.

In the wake of the collapse, Mayor Eric Adams and the city launched an investigation into what happened, and how to prevent similar tragedies.

"How soon can the public and garage attendants know for certain that the structures they're working in are safe?" CBS2's Doug Williams asked.

"It's the owner's responsibility to maintain the building, do periodic inspection. These are professionals. And make sure the construction is maintaining it's state," said Department of Buildings Acting Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik.

"As that data comes out, it's farmed out to the appropriate agencies to ensure that we're doing what we can to keep New Yorkers safe," said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phillip Banks.

In a statement Thursday night, the owners of the Ann Street garage told CBS2 that they are cooperating fully with city agencies in their investigation.

Vancol said he and his colleagues knew it wasn't a safe place to work, but didn't feel it was their place to speak up.

"We just come in and we do the job. The job is, you know, eight hour job. You come inside, you clock in, you start working," he said.

DOB officials said any workers or members of the public that notice something should call 311, but also said they have to reevaluate everything in regards to garage safety because of the growing weight of today's cars and electric vehicles.