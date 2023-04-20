Workers continue precise demolition of collapsed Lower Manhattan parking garage

NEW YORK -- Demolition work at the site of the collapsed parking garage in Lower Manhattan is now in full gear, as questions mount about the safety of similar buildings in the city.

It's quite the delicate process, especially on and around narrow, busy streets. The latest update from the city is contractors have removed part of the front of the building and pulled many of the crushed cars from the wreckage, all while trying not to damage neighboring buildings and prevent potentially flammable materials from gas tanks igniting.

CBS2 has been at the site for three days and what's also apparent is the impact the deceased garage worker had on the neighborhood.

"Twenty seven years ... would never think in a million years that there would be someone I know," said a tearful Tonya Davis, who works in the Financial District.

Davis says for nearly three decades she parked at the Ann Street garage, and most of those days she was greeted by garage manager Willis Moore. He is the one person still unaccounted for since Tuesday's collapse.

"When I heard this happened I started calling him. I know they said six injured and one had passed. Calling him and calling him and he's not picking up. I just kept praying," Davis said.

On Wednesday, a body was removed from the wreckage and transferred to the medical examiner's office. Police are waiting for the official identification before releasing a name, but Moore's neighbors in the Laurelton section of Queens have been bracing themselves.

Willis Moore CBS2

"He was super-hard working, worked holidays. Everyone on his team really respected and liked him, so it's really sad," garage customer Veena Raju said.

On Thursday, crews and large cranes continue to work piece by piece to remove cars and tear down the near-century-old garage.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the exact cause. There are four open building violations and it's unclear if any contributed to the collapse.

The city is looking into the age of the building and the weight of the 90-plus cars inside. more than half of them parked on the roof.

CBS2 spoke to engineer Michael Shenoda from Farmingdale State College.

"Between the weather and repeated loading trucks, trucks and cars coming in and out on a repeated basis, certainly can over time wear the building and cause an eventual collapse, sure," Shenoda said.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has launched an investigation, as has Mayor Eric Adams, not only into this incident but they're also looking at the hundreds of other parking garages across the city.

"Making sure if there's something we can put in place to prevent something like this from happening, we will," Adams said.

The Department of Environmental Protection is also monitoring air quality, a concern for area residents and workers.

"Asbestos has been assessed as being in the building," one person said.

As crews continue their work, the entire site is still considered unstable. In fact, six surrounding buildings now have full vacate orders as well. Some workers at another parking facility that's now barricaded are wondering if they will still have jobs to return to.