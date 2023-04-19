Watch CBS News
Neighbors react to news that manager of collapsed Lower Manhattan parking garage is unaccounted for

By Alice Gainer

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The identity of the person killed in Tuesday's Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse has not been released by police. Sources tell CBS2 the garage manager is still unaccounted for.

CBS2 went to his LaureltonQueens neighborhood on Wednesday.

"Oh no. I'm just dumbstruck right now," Kurt Jacobs said.

Jacobs was thinking about his longtime neighbor, Willis Moore. They were just chatting the other day about Moore's lawn.

"The first thing that went through my mind when I heard the garage collapse in Lower Manhattan, I thought of him. I said, 'I pray that's not his garage,'" Jacobs said. "Such a hard worker, six days a week he works. I just can't imagine."

Next-door neighbor Jaedan Hurst said his mom is close with Moore.

"My mom called, received no answer from him as well, and he would normally pick up regularly," Hurst said. "From what I know, he liked to fish a lot. Any time he'd go he'd bring back something for my mom as well. When I was younger he would give us tickets to Six Flags every now and again."

Neighbors noted they have not seen Moore's car in more than a day.

Garage customers were also in disbelief.

"We always joke around and stuff like that. 'Come on, man, move your car. I'll tow it. I'll take it upstairs.' Jokes and stuff,'" one customer said.

"Super, super friendly, always nice. So educated, a family man, having conversations with him. I've known him for 11 years. That's the tragedy in this to me," customer Adam Cohen said. 

First published on April 19, 2023 / 6:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

