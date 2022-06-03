Pianos designed by local artists on display at Liberty Plaza

NEW YORK -- Sing for Hope is set to unveil pianos that will bring the gift of music to New York City.

Ten pianos designed by local artists will be on display Friday at 28 Liberty Plaza in Manhattan. They will be featured during a special concert starting at noon.

Over the next two weeks, more than 100 pianos will be scattered across the five boroughs for the public to play.

After bringing music to the streets, the pianos will be donated to schools so they can continue to inspire.