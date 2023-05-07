Gazdag, Blake guide Union to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Dániel Gazdag scored on a first-half penalty kick and Andre Blake made it stand up as the Philadelphia Union edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Gazdag's fourth goal of the season gave Philadelphia (4-4-2) the lead for good in the 31st minute. Blake finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet.

The Union improve to 7-0-3 in their last 10 match-ups with the Red Bulls (1-4-6), including the playoffs. Philadelphia joins the New England Revolution, who did it twice, and the San Jose Earthquakes as the only teams with 10-match unbeaten runs against New York. The Revs had a 16-match run against the Red Bulls from 2005-2010.

New York entered play with nine points through its first 10 matches — equaling the club low set by the 2009 squad, which was the last Red Bulls team to fail to make the playoffs.

New York had a 17-3 advantage in shots but just a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Carlos Coronel had one save for the Red Bulls.

Philadelphia travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. The Red Bulls will host New York City FC on Saturday.