N.J. Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill inauguration will be at NJPAC in Newark on Jan. 20

New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill said Thursday her inauguration will take place on Jan. 20 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.

"For more than a year, I've been up and down this state and am on a mission to deliver for all New Jerseyans – lower costs, a better future for our kids, and a more transparent and accountable state government. Leadership means listening to the people about what keeps them up at night – and we will start my administration the same way we won this race, by listening and taking action for the people I serve," Sherrill said.

"As the founding Executive Director of the Newark Alliance, I'm always excited to come back," Lt. Gov.-elect Dale Caldwell said. "Between my varied background as a pastor, educator, and small business owner and Mikie's history of service, we will bring a different kind of leadership to Trenton."

"It is a high honor for our city to be selected to host the inauguration of Mikie Sherrill. As New Jersey's largest city, Newark is an appropriate setting for such a momentous occasion, bringing to bear its history of immigration, diversity, and shared democratic values," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "As the crowning jewel of our downtown district, NJPAC always shines bright – but on January 20, it will showcase the city's radiance for all the world to see."

"It is such an honor that Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill has chosen to be sworn into office in her home county of Essex," Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. said. "NJPAC is a state-of-the-art entertainment mecca and destination, and it will be an excellent opportunity to display all that Newark and Essex have to offer."

Additional details about her inauguration ceremony were still to come.