People seen jumping from windows to escape White Plains apartment fire

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Multiple people are being treated for injuries after a fire broke out overnight at an apartment building in White Plains.

The fire was reported just before midnight on the second floor of the building on Lake Street off North Broadway.

Officials said the flames managed to spread to the fifth floor.

Residents could be seen jumping from windows to escape.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, some to be treated for smoke inhalation.

One woman told CBS2 her daughter lived in one of the badly affected apartments. The Red Cross is now assisting her and her two young children.

"They've lost everything. We get to go back in, the apartment is complete destroyed. We tried to get baby bottles, the bottles are burst. Everything is destroyed," Pearl Davis said. "Her mother lives with her and my son, who's her husband. All of her medication, everything. They couldn't get anything, they came out barefoot."

Some portions of the building have been deemed safe to shelter in place.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is under investigation.