Paterson, N.J. residents are frustrated streets are still covered with snow, ice days after the storm

Cars are struggling to navigate the roads and pedestrians can barely make out the crosswalks in Paterson, New Jersey, days after a major snowstorm hit the Tri-State Area.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said the city is doing its best to cope with an enormous amount of snow, but families said the conditions are unacceptable.

Lifelong Paterson residents say removal efforts have never been this atrocious. Stacy Drakeford said she would give the city an "F" in terms of a grade for the cleanup.

"I'll give them a zero to be honest with you," added resident Jovanni Garcia. "It's very terrible for us."

Public works employees have been plowing nonstop

Sayegh said employees are doing what they can to clear the roads.

On Wednesday morning, an emergency snow removal focused on secondary roads. The city also started issuing citations to anyone blocking street parking or dumping snow on the roads.

"I am asking then if they could just shovel it back into their property...not onto the street, because if you do it into the street, you aren't doing anyone a favor," Sayegh said.

Garcia said that's not possible.

"Where else are we going to put it? We can't just throw it back against the sidewalk. People walk on the sidewalk to get to their homes," he said.

The mayor is urging anyone who needs snow removal on their block to contact his office directly.

Students went back to school Wednesday with a delay

Public school students had snow days Monday and Tuesday because of the road conditions.

They went back to class Wednesday with a delayed opening.