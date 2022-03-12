Watch CBS News

New Jersey pharmacist receives key to city for going above call of duty during pandemic

PATERSON, N.J. -- As we celebrate Women's History Month, a New Jersey pharmacist was singled out for her life-saving efforts during the pandemic.

Dr. Jabeen Ahmed went to the homes of people who had COVID-19 to test family members and vaccinate people.

Friday, the mayor of Paterson gave her the key to the city for going above the call of duty.

"Have to remain steady and steer the ship in the midst of a storm, and that's the way I looked at it," Ahmed said.

The mayor said Paterson has the highest vaccination rate in the state. He and Ahmed gave credit to health care workers.

