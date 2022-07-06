Paterson history teacher Lizandaa Alburg becomes first New Jersey educator to win Teacher of the Year honor

Paterson educator Lizandaa Alburg is NJ's first Teacher of the Year

Paterson educator Lizandaa Alburg is NJ's first Teacher of the Year

Paterson educator Lizandaa Alburg is NJ's first Teacher of the Year

PATERSON, N.J. -- For the first time ever, a New Jersey educator has become a National Teacher of the Year.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer found out the keys to her success.

Paterson is filled with history, so it's fitting that the Teacher of the Year winner specializes in it.

Lizandaa Alburg is a National Teacher of the Year.

"The fact that Paterson becomes a location to make history for a national competition with something, that was remarkable," Alburg said.

Alburg was honored at City Hall on Wednesday after winning the Middle School Teacher of the Year named by National History Day. More than a national award, this includes teachers from Central America and Asia, as well.

"I screamed. There was a lot of passion and just a lot of pride in hearing about the award," Alburg said.

The award is based on creative teaching methods that lead to better student engagement. For her, it's history and how it pertains to them.

"Students were interested in history that represents them," Alburg said. "They want to learn more than what is typically presented because, while that history is valid, we have many voices, many experiences, and they just wanna feel included."

She's been a teacher for 21 years, and her method of inspiring students has led them to earning state honors in nine of the last 10 years.

So what three pieces of advice would she have for other teachers?

"To be open and flexible. To be open and to listen to your students. And then to just enjoy what you're doing. I have a passion for history. I wanted to teach history, and so I'm in my element to bring that passion and energy to my students," Alburg said.

She's a teacher known for bringing out the best in her students in history class. Now she's the one making history.

Alburg's last day of teaching was at the end of this school year, and she now will be working for the New Jersey Education Association.