Participants at NYC Lunar New Year festivities offer support to those impacted by Monterey Park mass shooting

Stepped up security at Lunar New Year events in NYC

NEW YORK -- Security was stepped up for Sunday's Lunar New Year celebrations in the city.

Participants were determined to make sure the California mass shooting did not stop them from honoring tradition.

It all started with a firecracker ceremony. For some, it was the first time they saw it all.

"I really enjoy it. The dances are beautiful and the decorations," Larimar Tarvas said.

"It makes me feel like I'm going back to China," added Erena Chang of Queens.

For others, it marked the first time seeing it outside of their native China.

"I think it is very happy and crowded," said Evelyn Xue of Columbia Heights.

Happy crowds were seen throughout Chinatown, including at the ceremony and down Mott Street at a parade hosted by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association that looked comparable to pre-pandemic celebrations.

"It gets better every year, especially after the past two years," said Johnnie Madera of Midtown.

It all took place less than a day after shots were fired into a crowd in Monterey Park, California, during a Lunar New Year celebration.

"All of our hearts go out to terrible, terrible display that took place earlier. We are in prayer of those who are lost and those who were injured," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Celebrants came together to show strength in numbers throughout the Chinatown community, sending love from across the country to Monterey Park.

"My grandmother used to live there, so I've been there a couple times in my life," said Katie Wu of the Upper West Side.

This year marks the Year of the Rabbit, which represents peace, quiet, and reflection.

"The Year of the Rabbit, the year that we are gonna go hopping forward," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.

"This is going to be an exciting new year, where there will be a little less violence and more togetherness," Wu added.

Chinatown's main Lunar New Year parade and festival will be held on Feb. 12.