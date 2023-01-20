Watch CBS News
Things to Do to celebrate Lunar New Year around New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- This weekend marks the start of the Lunar New Year, and 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. 

It's a time for new beginnings and celebrating Asian culture.

Time Out New York Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by with her list of Things to Do around New York City. 

You can learn some calligraphy skills in the South Street Seaport, checkout a firecracker ceremony in Chinatown, and keep the celebration going at Queens Botanical Garden. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more. 

