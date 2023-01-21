Watch CBS News
Local News

Lunar New Year celebration at South Street Seaport ushers in Year of the Rabbit

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Celebrating Lunar New Year 2023
Celebrating Lunar New Year 2023 04:12

NEW YORK -- Sunday marks the start of the Lunar New Year and there will be celebrations around the Tri-State Area to usher in the Year of the Rabbit. 

Saturday, people will mark the new year with a party at the South Street Seaport. 

Nico Li, artistic director and programs manager for the New York Chinese Cultural Center, joined CBS2 News This Morning to share details about the event in partnership with the Seaport Museum. 

Watch the full interview here or in the video player above. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 1:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.