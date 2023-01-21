Lunar New Year celebration at South Street Seaport ushers in Year of the Rabbit

NEW YORK -- Sunday marks the start of the Lunar New Year and there will be celebrations around the Tri-State Area to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

Saturday, people will mark the new year with a party at the South Street Seaport.

Nico Li, artistic director and programs manager for the New York Chinese Cultural Center, joined CBS2 News This Morning to share details about the event in partnership with the Seaport Museum.

Watch the full interview here or in the video player above.